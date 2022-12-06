Louis van Gaal does not see a difference in the way that Brazil plays compared to his Netherlands side.
Brazil was heavily praised for their performance in the 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday, while Van Gaal’s Netherlands side has been criticised despite reaching the quarter-finals.
Van Gaal was asked by ESPN who he was impressed with the most so far, “I wouldn’t know, because I haven’t watched France yet. Of course, I watched Argentina, and yesterday I also saw a piece from Brazil. They actually play the same football as the Dutch national team: they switch very quickly from a compact defense.”
Van Gaal continued, “The strange thing is that I read in the media of my friends that that was sparkling football. While we did that too. And we also scored.”
The Oranje boss was referencing Memphis Depay’s opener against the USA, “That was a team goal. That transcends everything. It was the best moment of the World Cup so far. Really a super goal.”