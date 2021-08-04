Louis van Gaal has been officially confirmed as the new head coach of the Netherlands.
Frank de Boer stepped down as Netherlands head coach after the failed European Championships and Van Gaal was the KNVB’s first choice as his replacement.
After weeks of speculation, the KNVB finally came with confirmation on Wednesday that Van Gaal is the new Oranje boss. He will be assisted by Henk Fraser, Danny Blind, and Frans Hoek. The coaching staff has all agreed on deals until the end of the 2022 World Cup.
For Van Gaal, it is his third period as head coach of the Netherlands national team. He was first appointed in September 2000 but resigned just over a year later when qualification for the 2002 World Cup was not achieved. He returned in August 2012 and led the Dutch national team to third place at the 2014 World Cup.
On September 1st, Netherlands face Norway away in a crucial World Cup qualifier. They then face Montenegro and Turkey at home. A tough start for Van Gaal in his challenge to reach the 2022 World Cup.