Louis van Gaal is happy with Netherlands performance in the 4-2 win over Denmark on Saturday.
In the first match using Louis van Gaal’s new 1-3-4-1-2 formation, Netherlands raced into a 3-1 lead at the break. In the second half, Denmark came back into the game but Oranje sealed a 4-2 victory.
After the game, Van Gaal spoke with Voetbal International and praised the first-half, ‘I thought that was a really good performance.
“We didn’t give up a chance. They got half a chance from which they scored after we lost the ball unnecessarily, but otherwise they have not been in our penalty area. We had six open chances and scored three goals. Top.”
According to Van Gaal the decline in the second half was too great, “That was also because Christian Eriksen joined. He played more in midfield than in attack. Our midfielders should have done something with that. They should have looked into what the problem was. Now Matthijs de Ligt often had to go very far. That’s not always good.”