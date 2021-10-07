Louis van Gaal is wary of Latvia and hinted that Club Brugge winger Noa Lang could make his Netherlands debut.
Netherlands continue their march towards the World Cup next year with a qualifier against Latvia in Riga on Friday.
Louis van Gaal gave his press conference before the clash and he told media that he is wary of Latvia, “Playing against these kinds of teams, under these circumstances, is and will always be very difficult. They cross the halfway line three times, but then they have every chance and space to score a goal.
“In general, we will attack and they will defend. That awaits us, but maybe I will be surprised.”
Van Gaal hinted that Noa Lang could be handed his first minutes in Oranje, “The newcomers confirm what we thought. Noa Lang is a creative player, we may need him against these kinds of opponents,”