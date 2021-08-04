Louis van Gaal is back as Netherlands head coach and he is looking forward to leading Oranje to the 2022 World Cup.
On Wednesday, the KNVB confirmed that Van Gaal would be the replacement for Frank de Boer on a deal until after the 2022 World Cup.
The 69-year-old said in a statement, “Dutch football has always been close to my heart and in my view the national coach is a key position for taking our football further. Moreover, I consider it an honor to coach the Dutch national team.”
Van Gaal is now getting to work on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Norway (September 1st), Montenegro (September 4th) and Turkey (September 7th), “There is little time until the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup. The focus is therefore 100% on the players and the approach. After all, that’s what I was appointed for.”
After five years out of the game, Van Gaal concluded, “It’s good to be back in Zeist. I have already spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together with the KNVB. I’m really looking forward to getting the job done together.”