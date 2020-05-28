Man City reject NAC Breda offe... According to BN DeStem, Manchester City have rejected a loan ...

Ejuke doesn’t regret cho... Chidera Ejuke is happy with his decision to sign for ...

Barcelona send De Jong payment... According to Brabants Dagblad, Barcelona have sent their first bonus ...

Hamer set to leave PEC Zwolle ... According to Voetbal International, PEC Zwolle midfielder Gustavo Hamer is ...

Verhaegh confirms retirement FC Twente right-back Paul Verhaegh has decided to retire at ...

Dessers hoping for quick clari... Heracles Almelo striker Cyriel Dessers is hoping that his future ...

Van Gaal: Ajax could have won ... Louis van Gaal believes Ajax could have won the Champions ...