Louis van Gaal has discussed his time at Manchester United in an interview with Voetbal International.

Van Gaal was appointed Manchester United boss in 2014 but was sacked two-years later after winning the FA Cup. He was replaced by Jose Mourinho after months of speculation.

Van Gaal told VI that he made sure Manchester United paid him every penny after not sticking to their promises, “Because they didn’t keep their agreement. The owners and people of the board supported my vision. I have discussed this in detail, just as with FC Barcelona and Bayern. I explained my vision to them, asked if they could accept it and said that it is not so easy to work with me, because in principle I do not want a technical say from my management.

“I prepare for such a conversation very well and often takes a long time. I want to discuss everything clearly beforehand. I interview those people and not the other way around. If they then agree and have the financial resources, I explain which players I want. But if they don’t keep their promises, they have to pay. “

On which agreements he meant, Van Gaal said, “Manchester United did not have the qualities to become champions and had an outdated selection with ten players over thirty, five over 35. So I told them I was going to rejuvenate and which players should come. I didn’t get one of those. Then you end up in a different segment and as a coach you have to push your boundaries. You don’t expect that at the richest club in the world.

“A turnover of £ 600 million and can’t buy the players you need. You should buy number one and not number seven. Of course, the selling club also thinks: If you are so rich, you also have to pay the highest amount imaginable for a player. That was what happened with transfers. Then you have to do with the numbers seven or eight on your wish list. For which you actually pay way too much money, on which the coach is judged and convicted.”

Van Gaal still sees his FA Cup win as his greatest achievement, “Despite those disappointments, Manchester United did win the FA Cup. Manchester United has actually been the greatest achievement of my career.”




