According to De Volkskrant, Louis van Gaal would not rule out becoming Netherlands head coach for a third time.
The KNVB are on the search for a new head coach after Frank de Boer stepped down on Tuesday. The former defender decided to leave after Netherlands were knocked out of the European Championships in the last 16 by the Czech Republic.
Louis van Gaal’s name has been put forward in the media as a possible successor, and according to De Volkskrant, the 69-year-old would be open to hearing from the KNVB. The newspaper wrote on Wednesday, “In any case, they can call.”
Van Gaal has been the Netherlands head coach twice before, firstly failing to reach the World Cup in 2002. He then led Oranje to the World Cup semi-finals in 2014. He left to take over Manchester United and has been retired ever since leaving the club in 2016.
You got my vote LVG
Louis Van Gaal is perfect for this young and up and coming team. Louis gets my vote.
Louis van Gaal? Interesting but not right. It is my humble opinion that a younger person with fresh ideas should be in charge of the National team. Give it a chance, the Dutch have nothing to loose except a little pride.
While I’m inclined to agree, if the job goes to an old guy, LVG is the only one I would be ok with. He proved in 2014 he can adapt to pretty much anything.
Frank rijkard?
At this stage outside of Rijkaard and Gullit, the only young coaches, Ten Hag and Bosz, worth talking about are tied to clubs and need to confirm the are for real. Therefore, LVG might be the only transitional solution for the time being because his failure at MU may have forced him to re-assess his views and adapt to the current context which he in fact did quite well in 2014 given the talent pool at his disposal then.
Please no! He already had his 2 chances. We need new coach out of KNVB mafia.
Please let it be Wenger if we are going non Dutch coach
King Louis….the best. The KNVB need to understand Louis van Gaal is a football genius and doesn’t appreciate interference. Give him the job and let him get on with it. Leave the snarky jealousy behind. Given a free reign, Louis can bring us the World Cup.