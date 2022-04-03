Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van Gaal was a guest on the TV programme Humberto and revealed that he had been suffering from the illness for a while but he did not tell his Oranje players during the recent international camp, “I think you don’t tell people you work with like that because it might influence their choices, their decisiveness. So I thought they shouldn’t know.”
The Oranje boss revealed he has been having treatment, “You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in ninety percent of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life.”
Presenter Humberto Tan was surprised that the news didn’t come out, but Van Gaal said this was due to the people around him, “I did have preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room. I have been treated wonderfully. You will, of course, tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out yet also says something about my environment. That’s great.”
Van Gaal still plans to lead Netherlands at the World Cup in November.
We are sorry to hear about this .Stay strong boss. We need you to lead us to victory end of this year..Stay strong and brave like the Lion…HUP ORANJE HUP