Louis van Gaal has revealed that he turned down the chance of managing Mexico in 2018.
Van Gaal went into retirement after being sacked by Manchester United in 2016, but he revealed two years later that he had received an offer, “Too good to turn down.”
Speaking to NOS on Sunday, Van Gaal revealed that it was an offer to manage the Mexican national team.
He said, “Yes, that was Mexico. I thought that would be a country that would suit me. I speak the language and I think they are promising. They have a good selection. A bit of the Dutch national team of South America? Yes. I would have liked that but yes, other agreements have been made. “
Van Gaal turned down the offer in order to spend more time with his wife. He said at the time in April, “If I were alone in the world, I would have done it. But I am not alone in the world. Truus (his wife) Quit her job for me in 1997.”