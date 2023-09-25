According to NOS, Louis van Gaal has ruled out a return to Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Sven Mislintat departing and Ajax in a crisis on and off the pitch, Louis van Gaal’s name has been put forward as someone who can steady the ship.
However, Van Gaal has ruled out a role at Ajax to NOS and said that his health comes first as he continues to battle prostate cancer.
The 72-year-old has previously been Ajax’s head coach and had a brief spell as a director at the club as well. Van Gaal has also ruled out becoming a club head coach but the door is still ajar for an international side.