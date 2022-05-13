Louis van Gaal has surprisingly recalled Vincent Janssen to the Netherlands provisional squad for the upcoming Nations League ties in June.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands face Belgium, Poland, and Wales (twice) in June as the UEFA Nations League gets underway. Van Gaal will use the matches as preparation for the World Cup later this year.
The biggest surprise in the squad is a recall for Vincent Janssen, who hasn’t featured in Oranje since October 2017 and has been playing his football in Mexico with Monterrey. The striker has only netted four times in 28 games this season but Van Gaal has included him in his provisional squad.
AS Roma right-back Rick Karsdorp is also included again, while there is no place for PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum due to a lack of playing time.
There is no place in the squad for either PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman or Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, who has to settle for the U21’s.
Van Gaal will confirm his final squad later this month.
The full provisional squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Tim Krul (Norwich City).
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta Bergamo), Rick Karsdorp (AS Roma), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Jordan Teze (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Owen Wijndal (AZ).
Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (AZ), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Guus Til (Feyenoord).
Attackers: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey), Luuk de Jong (Barcelona), Noa Lang (Club Bruges), Wout Weghorst (Burnley).
Bizot and Botman deserve also to be called up. They are in good form these days and were included recently in the perfect team of Ligue 1.
It is a good thing to call up Karsdorp. I hope that he will be included in the final squad.
If you can call up Vincent Janssen who hasn’t been lethal in front of goal for years, surely you can call up Brobbey or Zirkzee and offer them a chance. I am not saying that they should be in the squad, but they definitely deserve more of a chance than Janssen!
It is indeed a surprise with janssen. At last van gaal called up karsdop…Dumfries now has a genuine competitor. Bakker and Tete/Frimpong should be called to strengthen left and right back respectively. Botman should be now included. We need a hard no nonsense BWM in the middle and Matusiwa fits in. Goalkeeping dept needs another options with Bizot, Drommel ? too bad bijlow is injured. BMI can also be recalled again. Kluivert ?
Take Frenkie out of the midfield and it looks bang average.
Not sold on Klassen at 10 (3rd midfielder) as his defence is poor which means Frenkie and Koops or whoever have to cover too much, rather than being a more dynamic 3.
Van De Beek should be included. He will be when Ten Hag gets to United so why not do it now. He has better defensive awareness and ability then Klassen, allowing Frenkie and Koops to make the runs forward.
I will assume there is a plan for Janssen, some qualities that van Gaal is looking to exploit. Van Gaal always got the best out of Clasie. Nice to see Karsdorp get the call and I believe Hateboer can work well in this system (better than in 4-3-3). Keepers are good with there feet. Would have liked to see Bizot get a call, and/or Olij (thought he had a chance), even if purely for competition. As for the calls to bring in Botman or Geertruida, I think this is the right call, leave them in U21 so they have a chance to play.
Where is Ryan Gravenberch