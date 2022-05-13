Louis van Gaal has surprisingly recalled Vincent Janssen to the Netherlands provisional squad for the upcoming Nations League ties in June.

Netherlands face Belgium, Poland, and Wales (twice) in June as the UEFA Nations League gets underway. Van Gaal will use the matches as preparation for the World Cup later this year.

The biggest surprise in the squad is a recall for Vincent Janssen, who hasn’t featured in Oranje since October 2017 and has been playing his football in Mexico with Monterrey. The striker has only netted four times in 28 games this season but Van Gaal has included him in his provisional squad.

AS Roma right-back Rick Karsdorp is also included again, while there is no place for PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum due to a lack of playing time.

There is no place in the squad for either PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman or Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, who has to settle for the U21’s.

Van Gaal will confirm his final squad later this month.

The full provisional squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Tim Krul (Norwich City).

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta Bergamo), Rick Karsdorp (AS Roma), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Jordan Teze (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Owen Wijndal (AZ).

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (AZ), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Guus Til (Feyenoord).

Attackers: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey), Luuk de Jong (Barcelona), Noa Lang (Club Bruges), Wout Weghorst (Burnley).




