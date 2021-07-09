According to De Telegraaf, the KNVB are hoping to appoint Louis van Gaal as the new Netherlands head coach within the next week.
On Thursday, news broke that Van Gaal was the number one choice for the KNVB and a delegation flew to Portugal to hold talks with the 69-year-old.
De Telegraaf is reporting that the talks between Van Gaal, Nico-Jan Hoogma, and Eric Gudde were constructive and the plan is that the KNVB will appoint him as Oranje boss next week. Approval from the supervisory board is still needed.
A quick decision is needed to give Van Gaal time to work ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro, and Turkey in September. Netherlands are second in the group, one point behind Turkey.
The Netherlands players do not have Van Gaal as their first choice, but De Telegraaf adds that they are willing to work with Van Gaal.
They are willing to work with LVG???
Oh the nerves! After that colossal embarrassment in the Euro they should eat some humble pie, focus on what’s important, put their massive egos aside and play for country, fans and pride
The talent is there, the will, desire, focus and cohesiveness in not
Back to work boys
Well said. It’s quite shameful of these players to think they should be allowed to “accomodate” a manager when none of the players in the starting 11 (except maybe Dumfries and De Vrij) gave a performance against the Czechs that was anywhere near acceptable.
The utmost of effort, cooperation and heart is needed by the team to redeem themselves and get on to winning ways.
Louis van Gaal is the perfect choice for this current (urgent) situation and has an excellent reputation working with younger players.
Hopefully he can qualify the team and instill discipline and urgency to the side.
Time for fancy flicks is over and let’s get down to some high press ‘meat and potatoes’ football.
Let Dumfries be the example to anyone who doesn’t get it!
Loooouis van Gaaaal’s Army!!!!
Are you out of your mind? Van Gaal again? How often does he have to show the KNVB that he is not fit for the job.
What has happened in the sports world where players have a say in who coaches the team? Obviously cohesion between players and coaches is necessary for success and it is up to those in charge of hiring a coach to find the right guy…and it does not always work out, but De Telegraaf makes it sound like the players want to run the show and that’s just not how it works.
If the players are simply “willing to work with” LVG, I hope he straightens out the attitudes before anything when he takes over.
If this was 20 years ago this would be fine but now this guy must be senile now.Failed miserably in the semis against argentine.5 3 2 is not the way to go prepare for more de roon and blind.
He’s probably the best available option in the short term in terms of getting the team qualified for 2022.
Long term though I worry about the lack of flexibility from the KNVB and their irritating habit of consstantly hiring and recycling th same older coaches again and again. This isn’t going to create any consistency or stability for the side going forward. I hope Van Bronckhorst gains some more managerial experience because I think he could be a good choice in the future.
LVG? Terrible choice. Especially considering that Chris Armas is now available!