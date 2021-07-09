According to De Telegraaf, the KNVB are hoping to appoint Louis van Gaal as the new Netherlands head coach within the next week.

On Thursday, news broke that Van Gaal was the number one choice for the KNVB and a delegation flew to Portugal to hold talks with the 69-year-old.

De Telegraaf is reporting that the talks between Van Gaal, Nico-Jan Hoogma, and Eric Gudde were constructive and the plan is that the KNVB will appoint him as Oranje boss next week. Approval from the supervisory board is still needed.

A quick decision is needed to give Van Gaal time to work ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro, and Turkey in September. Netherlands are second in the group, one point behind Turkey.

The Netherlands players do not have Van Gaal as their first choice, but De Telegraaf adds that they are willing to work with Van Gaal.




