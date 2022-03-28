Louis van Gaal does not believe that Manchester United is the right club for Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.
Ten Hag has been heavily linked with Manchester United, who are looking to appoint a new head coach in the summer. Talks have already taken place between the two parties.
Speaking at his press conference, Van Gaal, who previously coached Manchester United, advised Ten Hag not to leave Ajax for the English side.
Van Gaal said, “Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United. But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.”
Van Gaal admitted he does talk with Ten Hag, ‘I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”