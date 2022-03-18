Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has said he will use the friendlies with Denmark and Germany to test out a new system.
Van Gaal has called up 28 players for the upcoming friendlies with Denmark and Germany with the Oranje coach confirming he is using the games to implement a new system ahead of this year’s World Cup.
Van Gaal was asked by Ons Oranje why he chose such a big squad, and he said, “Because this is the beginning of the preparation for the World Cup. I want to implement another system. Then it is better to teach as many players as possible at the same time.
“You see in almost every competition that there are more and more teams that play this system. But they don’t all play the way I’d like to. We now have a whole week for that. It’s not for nothing that I have postponed the game against Denmark to Saturday, so that we can train one more day. It will be a very intensive week for the internationals.”
Van Gaal also explained why he called up PSV defender Jordan Teze, “We follow him every week at PSV. He stands out for his constructive qualities. Because Stefan de Vrij is injured, we must have a replacement in his position, that is Teze.”