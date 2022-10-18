Xavi Simons is a man on form for PSV Eindhoven this season and Louis van Gaal is being urged to include the young midfielder in his World Cup squad.
The 19-year-old recently made his debut for the Netherlands U21 side but a place in the full squad for the World Cup next month is in sight for the former Barcelona and PSG talent.
Simons has eight goals for PSV in the Eredivisie this season and he said after scoring twice against Utrecht on Sunday that he was dreaming of making the World Cup.
Speaking to Veronica Offside, Jan Boskamp said he would take Simons to Qatar, “He thinks much faster than other players. That is really not normal. You can really see that he has trained with great players (at PSG with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe). you name it, really fantastic.”
Wim Kieft agreed, “Simons is a really good player. And when you make such a selection, you always look like: can I bring one or two that can do something.”