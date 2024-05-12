Marco van Ginkel scored twice as Vitesse Arnhem came away from Heerenveen with a 3-1 victory.
Both sides went into the game with little to play for as Vitesse are already relegated, while Heerenveen have no chance of reaching the European playoffs.
After a handball by Ramon Hendriks, Heerenveen midfielder Anas Tahiri made it 1-0 in the 8th minute with a penalty.
In the 23rd minute, Marco van Ginkel provided the equaliser with a close range finish and in the second half, the midfielder made it 2-1 with a penalty. The spot kick was conceded by Sven van Beek, who handled in the box.
Thomas Buitink then sealed the victory late on with an excellent strike into the top corner.
Vitesse will finish the season bottom of the table while Heerenveen are 10th.