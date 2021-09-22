PSV Eindhoven needed a late Marco van Ginkel goal to overcome Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 in Deventer.
PSV were looking for a response after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat at home to Feyenoord at the weekend. However, Go Ahead Eagles were out to prove they were no pushovers with Iñigo Córdoba putting a chance over the bar in the seventh minute.
In the 15th minute, PSV had the lead with Cody Gakpo hammering a strike past Warner Hahn to make it 1-0. The hosts almost equalised afterwards but Cordoba put a strike just wide.
Eventually, in the 55th minute, Cordoba did find the net as he put the ball past Joel Drommel from a difficult angle to make it 1-1.
In an attempt to prevent more dropped points, Roger Schmidt brought on Carlos Vinicius and Davy Propper, while Yorbe Vertessen had to replace the injured Noni Madueke.
The changes didn’t seem to have an effect and Go Ahead Eagles were close to gaining a well-earned point, but then in the 86th minute, Gakpo’s corner was headed in by Marco van Ginkel.
PSV hung on for the victory and they move one point behind leaders Ajax, while Go Ahead Eagles are 10th.