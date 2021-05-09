Van Ginkel waiting on Chelsea ... Marco van Ginkel will hear this week if Chelsea are ...

Exclusive Interview: FC Volend... In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, FC Volendam's 20-year-old captain ...

PSV down Willem II to keep con... PSV Eindhoven remains on course for the Champions League after ...

Ajax ease to win over Feyenoor... Ajax comfortably defeated Feyenoord 3-0 in de Klassieker on Sunday ...

ADO keep survival hopes alive ... ADO Den Haag are still in with a chance of ...

Robben steals the show as Gron... Arjen Robben provided two assists as Groningen defeated Emmen 4-0 ...

Harroui a target for Lille According to reports in France, Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC ...