Marco van Ginkel will hear this week if Chelsea are to trigger a one-year extension to his contract.
Van Ginkel started for the first time since his return to PSV on Sunday in the 2-0 victory over Willem II. The midfielder managed 80 minutes before being substituted.
After the game, Van Ginkel spoke with ESPN, “I am fit. It took a while, but I have been training for a long time. It is going well and I got a chance today, so nice. I am proud of myself, now I am hoping for more.”
Van Ginkel will be a free agent this summer, unless Chelsea trigger a one-year extension in his contract. The midfielder will hear from the London club this week, “Chelsea must officially announce next week whether they will exercise the option. I’ll wait and see then.
“The chance that I will play there is not very big. But if I play matches I am of value. If they can make a few million more, I don’t know how they stand.”
PSV have been linked with a move for Davy Propper, and Van Ginkel admits he would be keen on playing again with his ex-teammate, “Again together with Davy Pröpper in midfield at PSV? That would be nice.”