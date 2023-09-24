Ajax’s temporary director of general affairs Jan van Halst spoke to ESPN after De Klassieker on Sunday. He refused to answer questions on the future of Sven Mislintat and condemned the fans that caused the game to be postponed.
With Feyenoord leading 3-0 in Amsterdam on Sunday, the Ajax fans caused the game to be ended early after throwing fireworks on the pitch. A section of fans then tried to break into the stadium’s main entrance before police got the situation under control.
Van Halst came out of a crisis meeting to speak with ESPN and was asked about the future of Sven Mislintat, who is currently under investigation from the club. He said, “I understand your question very well. That will affect many people. But I hope you also understand that we are at one of the most important matches in Dutch football that has just been stopped. That’s a serious thing.”
On the disturbance by the fans, he added, “Everyone is angry and disappointed about that. The important thing is that all supporters and guests who have been here were able to leave safely. It seemed to be going reasonably well at the end, but we are still trying to manage that.”
Van Halst said he understood the frustration of the fans, “Those supporters want to express their disappointment. We understand that disappointment enormously. It is a very bad start to the season and there is fuss surrounding this new beginning. We all understand that. But we strongly disapprove of showing that in this behavior. In the Netherlands we are busy normalizing all this with all kinds of measures, but apparently, it is not enough yet. We need to talk about that.”
Van Halst was probed again on Mislintat, but refused to give any response, “I want to limit myself to this match. This match is very hard.”