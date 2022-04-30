Blackburn Rovers announced on Saturday that Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke had been named their player of the season.
The 21-year-old was loaned to Blackburn last summer from Brighton and Hove Albion and he has become a fan favourite at Ewood Park. Van Hecke has made 31 appearances for the club, scoring once.
The former Heerenveen and NAC Breda centre-back was voted as Blackburn Rovers player of the year on Saturday, capping a positive campaign.
The youngster will now be hoping that his performances have convinced Brighton to give him a chance in the Premier League next season.