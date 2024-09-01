Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke has been called into the Netherlands squad to replace the injured Micky van de Ven.
Van de Ven missed Tottenham’s loss to Newcastle United on Sunday and has now been ruled out of the Netherlands squad.
Ronald Koeman has decided to call up Van Hecke for the first time as a replacement. The defender has been impressive for Brighton in the Premier League and will now get a chance to make his Oranje debut.
The Netherlands face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday and then Germany three days later.