Sydney van Hooijdonk netted a hattrick as Heerenveen eased to a simple 4-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
After two 0-0 draws to start the season, Heerenveen were looking for their first win and after only five minutes they were in front as Amin Sarr kept the ball in the box before setting up Van Hooijdonk to fire past Kjell Scherpen.
Melle Meulensteen missed a big chance to level for Vitesse and Thomas Letsch decided to make an attacking change after only 33 minutes as Mohamed Sankoh came on. The hosts had more of the ball but in first-half stoppage time, Sarr got through on goal and calmly made it 2-0 for Heerenveen.
In the second half, Heerenveen eased to victory with Sarr twice setting up Van Hooijdonk, who completed his hattrick.
Before the end, Heerenveen could have had a fifth but Mats Kohlert hit the crossbar and the match ended 4-0 to the visitors.
Vitesse are rooted to the bottom of the table and look in big trouble. Heerenveen are unbeaten and they sit seventh on five points.