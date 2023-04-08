Sydney van Hooijdonk netted twice to earn Heerenveen a 2-1 win over Volendam.
Van Hooijdonk went into the game in excellent form and after five minutes, the striker tapped in a pass from Osame Sahraoui to put the hosts in front.
Henk Veerman equalised for Volendam in the 18th minute but Van Hooijdonk restored Heerenveen’s leader after good work from Milan van Ewijk. Van Hooijdonk now has 13 league goals.
In the second half, Gaetano Oristanio had chances to equalise for the visitors but Heerenveen held on to take the win.
Heerenveen is in 8th while Voledam are 14th.