Sydney van Hooijdonk has returned to NAC Breda on a free transfer.
The striker came through the academy at NAC Breda and earned a move to Bologna in Italy after netting 22 times in 68 appearances.
After a poor spell at Bologna, Van Hooijdonk had loan spells with Heerenveen and Norwich City before joining Serie B side Cesena.
Van Hooijdonk has failed to make an impression in the Italian second tier and Cesena have torn up his contract. That has allowed the forward to rejoin NAC Breda on a deal until the summer of 2026.
He could make his debut this Sunday against former side Heerenveen.