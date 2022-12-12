Pierre van Hooijdonk thinks it is time for the Netherlands national team to move away from Daley Blind and Davy Klaassen.
Blind started every game for the Netherlands at the World Cup, while Klaassen was also regular as a substitute or in the starting eleven.
However, Pierre van Hooijdonk thinks Ronald Koeman should move away from the Ajax duo.
He told NOS Studio WK 22, “I think Blind and Klaassen are players for whom you can call up other players by now. Malacia is there and Gravenberch, Taylor, and Simons are midfielders, so I think the end is near for them.”
Van Hooijdonk also thinks Andries Noppert could remain number one, “You would think so, but I think that Koeman is also a fan of Bijlow. Noppert has played a fantastic World Cup, but a transfer could help him.”