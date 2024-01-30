According to Voetbal International, Sydney van Hooijdonk is set to leave Bologna to sign for Norwich City on loan.
Norwich and Bologna are close to agreeing on a loan deal for the Dutchman, who has been second choice striker in Italy this season behind Joshua Zirkzee.
An option to make it permanent in the summer will likely be included. Van Hooijdink will follow in his father’s footsteps as Pierre van Hooijdonk spent time in England with Nottingham Forest.
The 23-year-old joined Bologna for free in the summer of 2021 from NAC Breda and spent time on loan with Heerenveen. He has scored once in 11 appearances this season.
Norwich City are currently sitting ninth in the Championship and four points off a playoff spot.