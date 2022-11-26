Pierre van Hooijdonk would like to see Xavi Simons and Noa Lang used against Qatar to help shake up the stuttering Netherlands national team.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands have four points from their opening two World Cup games but the performances have been flat and widely criticised.
Against Ecuador on Friday, Netherlands only managed two shots during the 90 minutes and Van Hooijdonk believes Louis van Gaal should shake up his team. He believes a chance should be given to youngsters Noa Lang and Xavi Simons.
Van Hooijdonk told NOS, “I think you have to have some open-mindedness in the team. At the moment that is not the case. Then you actually quickly look at Xavi Simons, but Noa Lang is also an imperturbable type. In this case, that could really shake things up.
“Something has to be done. You played two games, both of which were very mediocre. If you keep going like this you will be fine against Qatar, but you will be out afterward.”
Netherlands face Qatar on Tuesday in the final group game.
Yes so agreeable