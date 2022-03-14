Former Netherlands boss Bert van Marwijk has confirmed his retirement following his departure as national coach of the United Arab Emirates.
The 69-year-old was sacked as head coach of the UAE last month after a string of poor results. On Sunday, Van Marwijk was a guest on Viaplay and he confirmed it would be his final job as a head coach.
He said, “Yes, this must have been my last job. I think it’s been nice.”
Van Marwijk guided Feyenoord to the UEFA Cup in 2002 and the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final. In recent years he had coached Saudi Arabia and Australia before taking on the job with the UAE.