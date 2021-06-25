Ruud van Nistelrooy sees a bright future for the Dutch national team and is enjoying working with the squad at the European Championships.
The former striker is one of Frank de Boer’s assistants at the European Championships, and was present at a press conference on Friday.
Van Nistelrooy was asked about the young talents in the squad and especially Donyell Malen, “I think it is a great thing for the future of Dutch football that there are a number of youngsters in the selection, such as Jurriën Timber, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen. It is fantastic that they are experiencing this. And for Malen, he also has an impact on matches. He has shown that at PSV and he is now showing it again. I think this is a breakthrough for him on the international stage .”
Van Nistelrooy is enjoying working together with Memphis Depay, “He is a boy with a certain focus, conviction and urge to prove. He always has the will to be the best with the team he plays in. I like to see how he displays that.
“It is a pleasure to work with Memphis, he is very open to discussions about areas for improvement in his game. Those conversations are mainly about details in the game such as finishing, choosing position, choosing the moment. It is certainly not a one-way street in those conversations, Memphis asks a lot of questions. Our contact is natural.”