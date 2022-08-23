PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy addressed the future of Cody Gakpo ahead of the club’s crucial Champions League clash with Rangers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Manchester United are circling Gakpo and there are reports stating that the winger has agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants. However, any talks on a possible deal have been put back until after PSV’s Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.
Asked about Gakpo’s future at his press conference on Tuesday, Van Nistelrooy said, “I am very calm about that. I have had him under my care for eight weeks now. I have not seen for a moment that he shows different behavior and does not focus on his training, for example. That is good for a boy of his age.”
PSV are still hopeful that Gakpo will reject a move to England and sign a new deal with the club. Qualifying for the Champions League is likely to be crucial for that.