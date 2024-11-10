Ruud van Nistelrooy’s short reign as caretaker head coach of Manchester United ended with a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After the sacking of Erik ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy stepped in to take over and he has overseen some good results including the win over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday.
Rúben Amorim is now set to step in meaning Van Nistelrooy was taking charge of his final game on Sunday. It ended in a 3-0 victory over Leicester City and the crowd sung the former striker’s name.
Van Nistelrooy is now waiting to hear if there is still a job for him at Old Trafford as part of Amorim’s management team. He still has a contract until the end of the season.
According to Voetbal International, he said after the game, “I’m standing here with multiple emotions. The way the fans supported me and the team was really special. I can’t thank them enough.”
Van Nistelrooy has indicated that he is willing to stay on but things will now become clear after the international break.