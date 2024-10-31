Ruud van Nistelrooy is hoping to remain on as an assistant head coach at Manchester United despite the sacking of Erik ten Hag.
Van Nistelrooy is currently interim head coach following Ten Hag’s departure but it is widely reported that Sporting coach Ruben Amorin will come in to take over.
Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Van Nistelrooy confirmed his hope that he can remain on as an assistant.
According to VI, he said, “It will be a short interim job, that has been communicated very clearly and I am happy with that.
“I came as an assistant to help the club move forward and I’m still very motivated to do that in whatever capacity. As an assistant, now as interim manager and then I’ll go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next year. I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club move forward, that’s my absolute goal.”