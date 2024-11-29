Ruud van Nistelrooy has agreed to be the new manager of Premier League side Leicester City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 48-year-old replaces Steve Cooper, who was sacked last Sunday after a disappointing start to the campaign. Van Nistelrooy has signed a deal until the summer of 2027.
It is a quick appointment for the former striker, who recently departed Manchester United after a short interim spell in charge. Before that he was assistant to Erik ten Hag.
It is the second head coach appointment for Van Nistelrooy, who was previously in charge of PSV Eindhoven.
Leicester City currently sit 16th in the Premier League and only one point above the relegation zone.