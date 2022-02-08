Ruud van Nistelrooy has ruled himself out of the running to replace Roger Schmidt as head coach of PSV Eindhoven in the summer.
After Schmidt announced his decision to depart Eindhoven in the summer last week, Van Nistelrooy was one of the names put forward as a possible successor.
However, despite leaving the door ajar last week, the current Jong PSV boss thinks it is too early for him to step into that position.
He told ESPN, “We had an exploratory conversation, without any major offers. But after Friday’s race, I have indicated that I will stick to my trajectory. I have communicated that clearly internally, so I can now be clear about that. I will not go through to the first team of PSV.”
Phillip Cocu, Mark van Bommel and Ronald Koeman have all been linked with the job over the past week.