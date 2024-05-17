Robin van Persie has officially been confirmed as the new head coach of Heerenveen.
It has been known for a while that Kees van Wonderen would step down as Heerenveen boss at the end of the season.
The Frisian club have been linked with Robin van Persie for a while now and the striker has now been appointed on a two-year-deal. It is the first step into management for the former Netherlands star, who was in charge of Feyenoord’s U19 side.
Feyenoord wanted Van Persie to stay longer but he has opted for the chance to prove himself in the Eredivisie with Heerenveen.