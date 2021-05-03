According to Algemeen Dagblad, Robin van Persie is set to become assistant coach with Feyenoord’s U16 side.
Van Persie is currently working with Feyenoord’s first-team as a striker coach but he will also become the right-hand man of U16 head coach Brian Pinas.
This means that Van Persie will be working with his son Shaqueel, who will be playing for the U16 team next season. The 14-year-old attacker is seen as one of the club’s brightest young talents.
The all-time leading scorer for the Netherlands national team started and ended his playing career with Feyenoord, while also having spells with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Fenerbahce.