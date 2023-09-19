Feyenoord have made a strong start to their UEFA Youth League campaign as they defeated Celtic 3-0 in Rotterdam.
Coached by Robin van Persie, Feyenoord’s U19s were able to call upon Gjivai Zechiël, Antoni Milambo and Jaden Slory.
The Dutch side were stronger from the start and the lead eventually came in the 41st minute when Givairo Read fired in. Slory then made it 2-0 in the second half with a back post finish.
The final goal was the pick of the lot as Zechiel played an excellent through ball for Milambo to control and guide a shot into the net.
A 3-0 win to start the group stage for Feyenoord with an away tie against Atletico Madrid next up.