Louis van Gaal named his provisional squad ahead of Netherlands Nations League games against Poland and Belgium later this month.
On the 22nd of September, Netherlands face Poland before Belgium visit the Netherlands in the final of the Nations League group games. Netherlands currently tops the group.
Louis van Gaal named his provisional squad on Friday with several new faces involved. Heerenveen goalkeeper Andries Noppert is a surprise call-up, but he has only conceded one goal with his club this season.
PSV star Joey Veerman is given his first call-up, along with Ajax duo Brian Brobbey and Kenneth Taylor. Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is also involved, while Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong could make his debut.
There is no place for PSV Eindhoven duo Jordan Teze and Guus Til, Rick Karsdorp of AS Roma or Jerdy Schouten. Xavi Simons is also not included despite being named Eredivisie player of the month and must do with a place in the U21s.
Van Gaal will confirm his final squad in two weeks.