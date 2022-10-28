Joey Veerman is disappointed after being left out of the Netherlands provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup.
Last week, Louis van Gaal named 39 players that have a chance of being in his 26-man Netherlands squad for the World Cup. PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman was one of the surprising omissions.
Speaking to Veronica after scoring in the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday, Veerman said, “If I’m very honest; I was in the top 26 last time and two weeks later I’m not in the top 39. I don’t know what happened, but it’s a shame.”
Asked if he was surprised, Veerman said, “The national coach has decided, so I can’t change much about it.”
However, when asked if he was disappointed, Veerman added, “Definitely.”