Henk Veerman netted the only goal of the game as Heerenveen defeated Fortuna Sittard 1-0 in Friesland.
Heerenveen went into the game with seven points from their opening four games, and after only five minutes they had the lead against Fortuna Sittard. Joey Veerman’s corner was headed into the net by Henk Veerman.
After the opening goal both sides struggled to create chances and the game was not a spectacle.
After the break, Anthony Musaba was handed his debut by Heerenveen before Tibor Halilovic was denied by Yanick van Osch.
Heerenveen moves up to third in the table after the victory, while Fortuna Sittard are down in 13th.