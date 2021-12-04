Joey Veerman scored the only goal of the game as Heerenveen recorded a slender 1-0 victory at Heracles Almelo.
Heerenveen were the brighter side in the first half with Henk Veerman sending a shot just wide before he put a good chance over the bar.
Heracles woke up after the break with Nikolai Laursen hammering a shot onto the crossbar. Kaj Sierhuis and Delano Burgzorg then had good chances but could not find the net.
With fifteen minutes left, the opening goal came and it was for Heerenveen as Joey Veerman’s strike that took a bounce found a way past Janis Blaswich.
That proved to be the only goal of the game as Heerenveen took the victory that puts them 8th in the table. Heracles are 14th.