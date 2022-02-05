Henk Veerman came off the bench to lead the charge as Utrecht came from 2-0 down to defeat Cambuur 3-2.
Henk Veerman began the game on the bench but he was brought on after 30 minutes with his side 2-0 down. Defender Erik Schouten netted his first with a close-range finish before he headed in the second four minutes later.
Veerman made an instant impact as he played a role in Anastasios Douvikas netting twice in five minutes to make the score 2-2 after 38 minutes.
In the 64th minute, Douvakis set up Veerman to mark his debut with a goal and the striker almost made it 4-2 before the end but his effort came back off the crossbar.
Utrecht held on for the win and they remain seventh in the table and five points ahead of Cambuur in eighth.