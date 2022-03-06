Joey Veerman played a starring role for PSV Eindhoven again on Sunday but the midfielder is not yet thinking about a Netherlands call-up.

Since joining PSV from Heerenveen in January, Veerman has contributed five goals and four assists, including one in the 3-1 victory over Heracles on Sunday.

Veerman’s excellent form has seen the calls for his first Netherlands call-up intensify, but the midfielder believes it is still too early for him to believe he belongs in Oranje.

He told his press conference after the 3-1 win over Heracles, “That goes very quickly, I must say.

“It is not the case that I have been playing well at the top of the Netherlands for a whole season. It is now going well for a few games, it is not the case that you immediately belong to the Dutch national team. “




