Joel Veltman put in an impressive performance as Brighton and Hove Albion snatched a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.
Veltman missed the last two Brighton matches through injuries but returned to the starting eleven for the visit to Chelsea.
After only 28 minutes, Romelu Lukaku headed Chelsea in front, but from that point Brighton came into the game and they frustrated the hosts. It still seemed that Chelsea would be victorious but Danny Welbeck headed Brighton level in the 91st minute.
Veltman played the full ninety minutes for Brighton and put in a stellar performance at the back. The former Ajax star won 4/4 ground duels, 3/4 aerial duels and made five clearances.
The draw means Chelsea’s title chances take a blow, while Brighton are 10th.