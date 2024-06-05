It appears that Ronald Koeman has made his choice and Bart Verbruggen will start the European Championships as the Netherlands number one.
Koeman called up Verbruggen, Mark Flekken and Justin Bijlow as the three goalkeepers and it has so far been unknown who will start.
However, last week, Koeman stated that the number one will start the friendlies against Canada and Iceland. Interestingly, Verbruggen has been chosen to appear alongside Koeman at the pre-game press conference.
This appears to be an indication that the Brighton stopper will be first choice and this backs up a report from De Telegraaf that stated Verbruggen was number one.