Calvin Verdonk’s excellent free-kick was enough to earn NEC Nijmegen a 1-0 win over 10-man FC Twente.
Last weekend, Twente defeated European rival AZ Alkmaar to boost their chances of finishing third but they then lost to PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup. Against NEC, Joseph Oosting’s side were hoping to get back on track.
Twente were poor, though, and it was NEC who had the chances in the first half but Koki Ogawa could not find a way past Lars Unnerstall.
Four minutes into the second half, NEC had the lead with Calvin Verdonk’s excellent free-kick from distance leaving Unnerstall with no chance.
Twente’s chances of coming back were ended when Max Bruns was shown a red card via VAR for a rash challenge on Sontje Hansen.
Unnerstall kept the score down before the end, while Jasper Cillessen had a quiet night in the opposite goal. The win means NEC are now sixth, while Twente remains third but the gap to AZ and Ajax could lessen.