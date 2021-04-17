Dutch goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer is now a free agent after leaving Los Angeles FC.
One the eve of the MLS season starting, Los Angeles FC confirmed that Vermeer had left the club after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.
There is no reason given for the goalkeeper’s sudden departure from the club. However, Vermeer was not set to be a starter with Pablo Sisniega the chosen goalkeeper of the club.
The 35-year-old left Feyenoord for Los Angeles in 2020 and made 15 appearances for the club.