PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 with Arsenal in their final Champions League group stage tie.
PSV Eindhoven were already assured of second place in the group and Arsenal certain to finish top, so there was not much to play for in the Philips Stadion.
Peter Bosz handed starts to Armando Obispo and Ricardo Pepi, while Patrick van Aanholt was in midfield. Mikel Arteta also made a number of changes.
PSV began strongly but Van Aanholt and Pepi both missed good chances while Vertessen also hit the post.
Arsenal also hit the post through Mohamed Elneny before Eddie Nketiah did make it 1-0 for the visitors with a clinical finish in the 42nd minute.
Johan Bakayoko was close to an equaliser before Vertessen did make it 1-1 with a curled finish. It was the end of a lovely move involving Pepi and Malik Tillman.
Ismael Saibari then hit the post for PSV, while Arsenal had a goal disallowed for offside. PSV handed a Champions League debut to Isaac Babadi before Til almost won it in stoppage time but the midfielder shot wide.
PSV will now enter the last 16 draw and can expect a tough draw.