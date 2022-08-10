Serie A side Salernitana has confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Tonny Vilhena on loan with an option to buy.
The midfielder was loaned to Espanyol at the end of last season and the Spanish side decided to lift an option to buy him permanently. However, there has been a financial dispute leaving Vilhena training individually all summer.
Espanyol has now agreed to let the former Feyenoord star depart on loan to Salernitana, who have an option to make it permanent.
Salernitana finished 17th in Serie A last season and they can sign Vilhena permanently for €3.5 million.