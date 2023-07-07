Midfielder Tonny Vilhena has joined Panathinaikos on a four-year deal.
The 15-time Netherlands international was contracted to Espanyol but last season he spent time on loan with Italian side Salernitana, where he made 33 appearances.
Vilhena has now opted for a move to Greece, signing a four-year contract with Panathinaikos, who finished second in the Super League last season.
The 28-year-old joins his fifth club after Feyenoord, Krasnodar, Espanyol and Salernitana. He becomes a teammate of fellow Dutchman Bart Schenkeveld.